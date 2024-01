LaVine (foot/shoulder) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

A previous report suggested LaVine would be able to suit up with a minutes restriction Monday, but he'll need to test things out in pregame warmups before the Bulls officially determine his status. However, even if he's available, he'll have his workload monitored as he continues to work on his conditioning.