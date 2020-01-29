Bulls' Zach LaVine: Deemed probable for Wednesday
LaVine is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness and right knee discomfort.
LaVine is banged up coming out of Monday's win over the Spurs, but he's still expected to play Wednesday. Over his past seven road games, he's averaging 28.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes.
