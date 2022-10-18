LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Heat due to left knee management.

LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic surgery in May to address a knee issue that lingered for most of the 2021-22 campaign. The All-Star guard was healthy for the start of training camp, but the Bulls continue to remain cautious. Even if LaVine suits up Wednesday, fantasy managers should anticipate Chicago giving him periodic rest days throughout the campaign in an effort to keep him healthy for the stretch run.