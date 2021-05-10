LaVine tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 108-96 win over the Pistons.

Facing off against a Detroit team holding out several key regulars due to injuries or rest, LaVine took advantage of the favorable matchup and delivered his best line in his first three games back from a COVID-19-related absence. With LaVine also upping his minutes count to 36 on Sunday after getting 27 and 30, respectively, in his first two outings since returning, he looks like he'll be free of any restrictions heading into the Bulls' final four games of the season. Since the Bulls are still in the thick of contention for a spot in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament, LaVine doesn't look like a candidate to sit out for rest purposes at any point during the upcoming week, unless the Bulls are already eliminated from playoff contention heading into Sunday's regular-season finale.