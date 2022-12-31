LaVine recorded 43 points (15-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 132-118 win over Detroit.

LaVine reached the 40-point mark just for the second time this season, and aside from putting up his best scoring output of the campaign, he was also extremely efficient -- he missed just one shot from two-point range and five throughout the night en route to a blistering performance. LaVine is ending the calendar year on a strong note and has scored 20-plus points in each of his last seven outings.