LaVine finished Thursday's 122-113 win over the Raptors with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes.

While LaVine tied for the team lead in scoring in the win, his biggest impact came as a passer. The veteran guard's 13 assists were a single-game high for the season and fell one short of the career-high mark he set back in 2014. LaVine's 27.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season are each a career high.