LaVine (thigh) won't practice Thursday, but is hoping to return to action for Friday's session, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine suffered a bruised thigh during Wednesday's preseason contest, but downplayed the injury following the game and said he could've returned. Still, the Bulls will be a little cautious with him and are holding him out of Thursday's practice for rest. The tentative plan, however, is to have LaVine back at practice Friday, which means he should be good to go in time for Monday's exhibition versus the Hornets. Look for another update to be provided in the coming few days.