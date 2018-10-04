Bulls' Zach LaVine: Doesn't practice Thursday
LaVine (thigh) won't practice Thursday, but is hoping to return to action for Friday's session, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine suffered a bruised thigh during Wednesday's preseason contest, but downplayed the injury following the game and said he could've returned. Still, the Bulls will be a little cautious with him and are holding him out of Thursday's practice for rest. The tentative plan, however, is to have LaVine back at practice Friday, which means he should be good to go in time for Monday's exhibition versus the Hornets. Look for another update to be provided in the coming few days.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.