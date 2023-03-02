LaVine recorded 41 points (14-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 victory over the Pistons.

LaVine led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring while leading the Bulls in shots made from the field and three, finishing one point shy of tying his season-high point total. LaVine has surpassed the 40-point mark three times this season.