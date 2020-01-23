Bulls' Zach LaVine: Dominates with 25 points
LaVine provided 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.
Lavine and Company held off a massive game from Karl-Anthony Towns and came away with a win that was more decisive than the score appeared. Despite the Bulls' struggles. LaVine has been rock solid this month, averaging 30 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals over 11 January games.
