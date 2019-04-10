LaVine (thigh) will not play in Wednesday's regular season finale against the Sixers.

As expected, LaVine will remain on the shelf and miss a 10th consecutive contest to conclude the season. The high-flying guard established new career-highs in scoring (23.7 PPG), rebounding (4.7 RPG), assists (4.5 APG) and field goal percentage (46.7% FG) this season while appearing in 63 contests and logging 34.5 minutes per game.