Bulls' Zach LaVine: Doubtful for Tuesday's game
Head coach Jim Boylen said following Monday's practice that LaVine (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine said shortly before Boylen spoke that he remained day-to-day, but the coach's comments make it more likely than not that he misses a second straight game Tuesday. The Bulls won't be in any hurry to rush LaVine back, so it remains to be seen when he will take the court again. Ryan Arcidiacono started in LaVine's place Sunday, making him the favorite to do so again Tuesday if LaVine sits as expected.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...