Head coach Jim Boylen said following Monday's practice that LaVine (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine said shortly before Boylen spoke that he remained day-to-day, but the coach's comments make it more likely than not that he misses a second straight game Tuesday. The Bulls won't be in any hurry to rush LaVine back, so it remains to be seen when he will take the court again. Ryan Arcidiacono started in LaVine's place Sunday, making him the favorite to do so again Tuesday if LaVine sits as expected.