LaVine (foot/shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

LaVine was initially listed as probable due to right foot inflammation, but he has been downgraded to questionable and is now being listed with right shoulder soreness, as well. This is a concerning development for LaVine, who returned to action Saturday following a 17-game absence. If LaVine is ruled out, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter would be candidates for increased roles.