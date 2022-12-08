LaVine closed Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Wizards with 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

LaVine came close to tying his season-best mark in threes made and also reached the 20-point mark for the sixth game in a row -- a season-high mark for him. Even though he's had some up-and-down performances this season, LaVine seems to have left those struggles in the rearview. During that six-game span, LaVine is averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.