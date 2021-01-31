LaVine had 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Portland.

The high-scoring guard nailed six threes for the second consecutive game, but it wasn't enough as the Bulls fell on a last-second buzzer-beater by Damian Lillard. LaVine is now averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game on the season while holding a 51/42/88 shooting line. The major drawback, however, is that he's posting a career-high 4.4 turnovers per game, compared to 5.2 assists.