Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 21 points
LaVine recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.
LaVine played 24 games coming back from an ACL tear last season, and he shot only 38.3 percent from the field. It appears a healthy offseason did him some good, as he effortlessly dropped 21 points during the Bulls' exhibition opener.
