Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 24 in loss
LaVine racked up 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal over 38 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
LaVine had another all-around stat line, headlined by his team-leading 24 points in Friday's loss. He's been on fire offensively, scoring at least 24 points in five of his last six games.
