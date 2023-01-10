LaVine posted 27 points (10-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 107-99 loss to Boston.

Fifteen of those points came in the fourth quarter, as the Bulls tried to mount a comeback without DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) on the court. LaVine has had a strong start to the new year, averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 boards, 5.0 threes, 4.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games in January while shooting a blistering 49.0 percent (25-for-51) from beyond the arc, and if DeRozan ends up missing more time, his usage would rise even further.