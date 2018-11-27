LaVine contributed 28 points (10-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 108-107 loss to the Spurs.

LaVine's efficiency from the field has cratered in November, but he's at least continued to rack up the counting stats in droves as the clear go-to option for the Bulls. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 treys over the past four contests, production that should be fairly sustainable until the Bulls start to get some of their other core players back from injury. Kris Dunn (knee), Bobby Portis (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (elbow) have been sidelined for extended stretches this season, but all should be ready to go by the first half of December.