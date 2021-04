LaVine had 30 points (13-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Coming off of a 50-point effort against the Hawks on Friday, LaVine followed up with another big scoring game, but it wasn't enough to propel Chicago to victory. LaVine remains one of the league's elite scorers, though prior to the last two games he'd gone nine straight contests without reaching 30 points.