LaVine scored 30 points (11-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

LaVine reached at least 30 points for the fourth time in his last five games, though he had the benefit of overtime to get there. While he's still shooting 85.4 percent from the free-throw line on the campaign, he's stumbled from the charity stripe a bit of late by knocking down 17 of his last 25 attempts across his last five contests. LaVine continues to post career-best marks in many statistical categories, though he has failed to tally a steal in any of his last three games and is now averaging 1.0 per contest.