LaVine had 35 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-14 FT) and added four steals, three assists and two rebounds over 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-104 loss to Boston.

LaVine was battling an ankle issue coming in, but he was ultimately cleared to play and put up his highest scoring total since Dec. 16. While he hit five threes and contributed a season-high steal total, the poor showing from the free-throw line limited some of the overall impact of his stat line.