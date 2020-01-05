Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 35 in loss
LaVine had 35 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-14 FT) and added four steals, three assists and two rebounds over 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-104 loss to Boston.
LaVine was battling an ankle issue coming in, but he was ultimately cleared to play and put up his highest scoring total since Dec. 16. While he hit five threes and contributed a season-high steal total, the poor showing from the free-throw line limited some of the overall impact of his stat line.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.