LaVine finished with 45 points (15-26 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven boards and seven assists in 42 minutes of a 130-127 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

LaVine set a season high in points in the contest, thanks in part to an outstanding day shooting from deep. He's now dropped more than 30 points in his last three games and four of his last five. He'll next face the Celtics on Tuesday.