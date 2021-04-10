Lavine totaled 50 points (18-31 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

LaVine went off for 25 straight points in the second quarter en route to a 39-point first half. The second half, though, was a different story as he went for just 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting while missing all three shots from beyond the arc. On the year, LaVine is averaging career highs in multiple categories including points, rebounds and assists. He's also sporting a 50-40-85 shooting line, all career highs.