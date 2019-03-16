LaVine finished with 31 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Clippers.

LaVine returned after missing two games with a knee injury, leading all scorers with 31 points in 38 minutes. The playing time indicates there were no lasting effects from the knee injury and certainly bodes well for his value moving forward. The Bulls will get a night off before traveling to Sacramento to face the Kings. LaVine should be considered available for that game unless we hear otherwise.