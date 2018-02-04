Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops team-high 21 in Saturday's loss
LaVine scored 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), while adding nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Clippers.
He now has back-to-back games with 20 or more points, and three such performances in his last five. LaVine seems to have nearly shaken off all the rust from his long layoff -- Saturday's court time was the most he's seen in 10 games since his return -- and he could be headed for a very productive second half, given the lack of established scoring options among the rest of the Bulls.
