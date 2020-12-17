LaVine posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 124-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

LaVine might have ended second in the team in scoring -- behind Coby White's 27-point effort -- but his role as the Bulls' top scoring threat ahead of the beginning of the regular season shouldn't be in question. He has scored at least 23 points in back-to-back games and that's the kind of production that can be expected out of him once the season starts, as he scored a career-best 25.5 points per game in 2019-20.