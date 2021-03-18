LaVine scored 29 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

The Bulls led by as many as 23 points, but LaVine didn't get enough production from his teammates to protect the lead. The guard scored 10 of the team's 19 points in the fourth quarter, and only two other players shot over 50 percent from the field. LaVine has been spectacular all season long, as he's averaged a career-high 28.4 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.