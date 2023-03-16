LaVine closed Wednesday's 117-114 loss to Sacramento with 25 points (7-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes.
LaVine struggled from the field but salvaged his scoring but connecting on all nine of his free-throw attempts. He's finished with at least 25. points, five rebounds and four assists in five straight games, averaging 31.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 37.6 minutes with 49/43/88 shooting splits during that stretch.
