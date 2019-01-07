LaVine scored 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and recorded two rebounds along with two assists and a block across 35 minutes Sunday against the Nets.

LaVine has totaled 58 points across his previous two contests, knocking down 23 of 38 shots from the field during that span. It's also worth noting that he committed just one turnover on the night, following Friday's game when he turned the ball over four times. LaVine is averaging 22.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his previous five matchups, and he should continue to do damage heading into Wednesday's tilt in Portland.