LaVine entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday and will likely be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 5 in Milwaukee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

On it's own, this is obviously a huge blow for Chicago, who faces elimination, but the Bulls could also be without Alex Caruso (concussion) and have already lost Lonzo Ball (knee) for the season, so youngsters Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will likely both play critical roles during Game 5. As for LaVine, it's his third time landing in the league's protocols over the last two seasons and was sidelined for multiple games on each occasion, so if the Bulls force a Game 6, their All-Star swingman would likely remain out. While White, Dosunmu and others are expected to have increased roles, the Bulls presumably will lean heavily on DeMar DeRozan in LaVine's likely absence.