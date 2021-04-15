LaVine has entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss multiple games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's unclear if LaVine himself tested positive for the virus, but as has been the case for several players around the league throughout the season, he'll remain away from the team for multiple days as he passes through the NBA's protocols. The Bulls couldn't lose LaVine at a worse time as they battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. After Wednesday night's horrendous loss to the Magic, Chicago has dropped four straight games and fallen down to 10th place in the standings.