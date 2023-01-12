LaVine produced 38 points (15-28 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Wizards.

With DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) unavailable, LaVine put together a big performance but got little help as only two other Bulls even scored in double digits. LaVine has drained at least four three-pointers in four straight games, and over his last 12 contests he's averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.8 threes and while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.