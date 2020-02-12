LaVine scored a game-high 41 points (15-21 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-114 loss to the Wizards.

The 24-year-old got a good warmup from beyond the arc prior to his All-Star Weekend appearance in the three-point contest, but LaVine once again didn't get a lot of help from the rest of the Bulls roster. He's now scored 40-plus three times in the last 12 games, averaging 27.8 points, 5.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch.