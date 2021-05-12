LaVine had 41 points (15-27 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

LaVine did all he could to keep the Bulls in it, but Chicago is now 3.0 games behind the Wizards and will need to win out -- and get some major help -- to have a chance to snag a play-in spot. LaVine was the only Bulls player to score more than 16 points on a night when Chicago shot just 40.6 percent from the field while allowing Brooklyn to hit 47.2 percent of its field goals. The Bulls will finish out the regular season with games against Toronto (Thursday), Brooklyn (Saturday) and Milwaukee (Sunday).