LaVine posted 41 points (19-35 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 loss to the Thunder.

LaVine accounted for 35 of the Bulls' 97 shot attempts Tuesday, and he scored efficiently. The effort marked LaVine's sixth 40-point game of the season and the fifth game of his career with at least 40 points, five rebounds and four assists. In February, LaVine is averaging 28.1 points on 21.0 shots, plus 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals.