LaVine logged 42 points (13-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-122 loss to the Pacers.

It's the second time in three games LaVine has reached the 40-point mark, and the fifth time this season. The 27-year-old has been on fire over the last month, averaging 29.0 points, 4.5 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.6 threes over the last 14 games while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from three-point range.