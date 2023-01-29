LaVine finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 win over Orlando.

LaVine helped lead the Bulls to victory by scoring a team-high 32 points and hitting over 50 percent of his shot attempts for the first time in four games. While his shooting percentages were especially helpful for category leagues, the 27-year-old failed to contribute much in some other areas. In fact, he's only recorded nine total assists over his past four contests.