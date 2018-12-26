Head coach Jim Boylen said that he expects LaVine (ankle) to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine will warm up with the intention of playing, according to Boylen, so assuming all goes right there, he will be back in action Wednesday after missing roughly two weeks of action with a sprained ankle. With LaVine back, Ryan Arcidiacono will likely return to the bench and Kris Dunn will start as a true point guard Wednesday.