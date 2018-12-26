Bulls' Zach LaVine: Expected to play Wednesday
Head coach Jim Boylen said that he expects LaVine (ankle) to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine will warm up with the intention of playing, according to Boylen, so assuming all goes right there, he will be back in action Wednesday after missing roughly two weeks of action with a sprained ankle. With LaVine back, Ryan Arcidiacono will likely return to the bench and Kris Dunn will start as a true point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...