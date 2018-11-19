Bulls' Zach LaVine: Expected to play Wednesday
LaVine (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Suns, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
LaVine missed Saturday's game against the Raptors with an illness, but he's apparently feeling much better and expects to return to action Wednesday.
