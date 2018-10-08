Bulls' Zach LaVine: Expected to start Monday
LaVine (thigh) is expected to start Monday's game against the Hornets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine was removed from last week's matchup with the Bucks due to a bruised quad, but he returned to full-contact practice over the weekend, and he's no longer bothered by the issue. In that game against Milwaukee, LaVine finished with eight points (3-10 FG) in 17 minutes. He fared much better in the Bulls' exhibition opener back on Sept. 30, when he put up 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes against New Orleans.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.