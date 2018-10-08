LaVine (thigh) is expected to start Monday's game against the Hornets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine was removed from last week's matchup with the Bucks due to a bruised quad, but he returned to full-contact practice over the weekend, and he's no longer bothered by the issue. In that game against Milwaukee, LaVine finished with eight points (3-10 FG) in 17 minutes. He fared much better in the Bulls' exhibition opener back on Sept. 30, when he put up 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes against New Orleans.

