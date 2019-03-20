Bulls' Zach LaVine: Expects to play
LaVine (thigh) is expected to play Wednesday against Washington, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine suffered a thigh bruise in Monday's win over Phoenix, but he's been upgraded to probable on the Bulls' latest injury report and should be at his usual spot in the starting lineup. LaVine finished Monday's game with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.
