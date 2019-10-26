Bulls' Zach LaVine: Explodes for 37 points Friday
LaVine had 37 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Grizzlies.
LaVine overcame a slow start, torching the Grizzlies with a game-high 37 points in the come-from-behind victory. After a somewhat underwhelming start to the season, LaVine was right back on track in this one meaning those who drafted him could sleep soundly. He is likely to be a prolific scorer this season and should hang around the top-40 in terms of fantasy value.
