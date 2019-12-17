LaVine finished with 39 points (15-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Thunder.

The Bulls blew a 26-point lead, tanking to perfection in an eventual loss to the Thunder. LaVine was excellent on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 39 points. He has been a top-45 player over the past two weeks, slightly above where he has been for the season. The Bulls are likely to be eliminated from playoff contention at some point and there is always going to be a risk of load management. With that being said, LaVine is a player that loves to be on the floor and he will not miss games voluntarily.