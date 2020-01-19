Bulls' Zach LaVine: Explodes for 42 points
LaVine had 42 points (19-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Cavaliers.
Though he butted heads with coach Jim Boylen earlier this campaign, LaVine continues to light it up on the offense end in what's been the best season of his six-year career. On the heels of his third 40-point outing of the season, LaVine is averaging 30.6 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 triples, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.0 minutes over his past 10 outings. He's scored no fewer than 20 points in any of those contests.
