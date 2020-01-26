Bulls' Zach LaVine: Explodes for 44 points
LaVine had 44 points (16-30 FG, 5-12 3PT, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 win at Cleveland.
LaVine came just two dimes short of a triple-double, and he also topped the 40-point mark for the third time this month. He has been one of the league's premier scoring threats during January, averaging 30.0 point per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field during the first month of 2020.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.