LaVine had 44 points (16-30 FG, 5-12 3PT, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 win at Cleveland.

LaVine came just two dimes short of a triple-double, and he also topped the 40-point mark for the third time this month. He has been one of the league's premier scoring threats during January, averaging 30.0 point per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field during the first month of 2020.