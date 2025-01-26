LaVine accumulated 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.

LaVine surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, and he's achieved that feat in all but two of his appearances since the beginning of January, so there's no question the star forward is going through his most productive month of the season. It's unclear if that'll translate to a potential trade before the Feb. 6 deadline, but LaVine is certainly showing he still has a lot left in the tank. He's averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since the beginning of the new calendar year.