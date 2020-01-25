Bulls' Zach LaVine: Extends impressive scoring streak
LaVine had 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 98-81 loss against the Kings.
LaVine continues to be a reliable scoring threat, and he has scored 20 or more points in every single game during the current month thus far. The former Timberwolves guard is averaging 28.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during January.
