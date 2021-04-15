LaVine dropped 30 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 39 minutes during the loss Wednesday to the Magic.

That's LaVine's third 30-point outing in his last four contests and seventh straight game with at least five assists. LaVine is showing he can do more than just score and he's also showing he's not afraid to go up and grab a rebound as his 5.1 rebounds this season are a career best. Wednesday was LaVine's 10th game this season posting at least 30-5-5.