Bulls' Zach LaVine: Fills stat sheet in win
LaVine had 30 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.
LaVine has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games, but he is also thriving a facilitator since he has dished out six or more assists in three of those outings. He has been hot during the entire month since he is averaging 30.1 points per game during January, and he will try to remain productive Friday at Philadelphia.
