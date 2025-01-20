LaVine totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to Portland.

The Bulls suffered a surprising defeat Sunday but LaVine still posted a solid stat line, as the veteran continues to play at an extremely high level with the Feb. 6 trade deadline only a few weeks away. LaVine has scored at least 25 points in eight of his 10 appearances this month, averaging 28.6 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.